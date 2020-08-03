Nadab Joseph enrolls at Nebraska, takes next step in joining Husker football team

Nebraska’s latest addition to the 2020 class has officially joined the team.

Nadab Joseph — a junior college transfer and defensive back who committed to the Huskers last month — is on campus and enrolled with the school, according to the UNL Registrar Office and multiple reports.

While hardly a surprise, the development is necessary as the No. 3 overall juco product in the 2020 cycle, according to 247Sports, makes the transition from Independence (Kan.) Community College to Lincoln. Like defensive lineman Keem Green a year ago, Joseph arrives in early August after completing online academic work well into the summer.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Joseph, who has three years of eligibility, has already taken a circuitous college football path. The Miami native had been committed to both LSU and Alabama before signing with Georgia out of high school. He didn’t qualify, though, and spent the last two seasons with Independence.

Joseph is now working through Nebraska protocols for new arrivals as the team ramps up for the 2020 season. Friday currently marks the first day of fall camp, though a letter from the Big Ten to its athletic directors late last week said a final decision about that date would be made early this week.