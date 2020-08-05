You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska football releases jersey numbers for newcomers
FOOTBALL

Nebraska football releases jersey numbers for newcomers

The Nebraska football team, which begins training camp Friday, released jersey numbers Wednesday for the majority of its newcomers: 

Alante Brown: 4

Omar Manning: 5

Marcus Fleming: 6 

Logan Smothers: 8 

Tamon Lynum: 12 

Zavier Betts: 15 

Ronald Delancy: 15

Keyshawn Greene: 17

Ty Hahn: 17 

Eteva Mauga-Clements: 22 

Isaac Gifford: 23 

Blaise Gunnerson: 24

Marvin Scott: 24 

Sevion Morrison: 28 

Niko Cooper: 32

Connor Culp: 33

Jimari Butler: 35

Pheldarius Payne: 49

Nouredin Nouili: 63

Turner Corcoran: 69

Nash Hutmacher: 72

Alex Conn: 79

Jared Bubak: 80 

Jordon Riley: 87 

Levi Falck: 88

Marquis Black: 96 

Hahn, Gifford, Nouili, Bubak and Falck are all walk-ons. Gifford is supposed to go on scholarship this semester. 

Additionally, Dicaprio Bootle (7), Marquel Dismuke (9) and Braxton Clark (11) changed jersey numbers. 

