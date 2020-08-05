Nebraska football releases jersey numbers for newcomers

The Nebraska football team, which begins training camp Friday, released jersey numbers Wednesday for the majority of its newcomers:
Alante Brown: 4
Omar Manning: 5
Marcus Fleming: 6
Logan Smothers: 8
Tamon Lynum: 12
Zavier Betts: 15
Ronald Delancy: 15
Keyshawn Greene: 17
Ty Hahn: 17
Eteva Mauga-Clements: 22
Isaac Gifford: 23
Blaise Gunnerson: 24
Marvin Scott: 24
Sevion Morrison: 28
Niko Cooper: 32
Connor Culp: 33
Jimari Butler: 35
Pheldarius Payne: 49
Nouredin Nouili: 63
Turner Corcoran: 69
Nash Hutmacher: 72
Alex Conn: 79
Jared Bubak: 80
Jordon Riley: 87
Levi Falck: 88
Marquis Black: 96
Hahn, Gifford, Nouili, Bubak and Falck are all walk-ons. Gifford is supposed to go on scholarship this semester.
Additionally, Dicaprio Bootle (7), Marquel Dismuke (9) and Braxton Clark (11) changed jersey numbers.
new numbers, new faces#GBR x #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/b7vPvA6nNu— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 5, 2020
