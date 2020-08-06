You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska receives votes, while Big Ten has six teams in preseason top 25
FOOTBALL

Nebraska receives votes, while Big Ten has six teams in preseason top 25

Nebraska received a dash of top-25 attention. Many of its opponents collected much more in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday.

The Huskers garnered votes in the first poll since the Big Ten unveiled its reconfigured 10-game 2020 schedule Wednesday but finished well outside the top 25. Six Big Ten schools are among the top-25 group, including five on NU’s schedule.

Nebraska’s slate was well established as among the most difficult nationally, but now there are rankings associated with the challenge. Beginning Sept. 19, the Huskers will play consecutive games without a bye against No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 23 Iowa, No. 18 Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State. Following an off week and road tilt against Northwestern, the Huskers will host No. 7 Penn State on Halloween.

Michigan (No. 15) and Indiana (one vote) were other Big Ten schools who gained recognition. With three votes, Nebraska opens tied for No. 44 with Louisiana-Lafayette and Southern Methodist.

Nebraska was the top team receiving votes outside the preseason top 25 last year before going 5-7. It began No. 24 in the Associated Press poll last August, ending a streak of 33 straight absences from the AP poll.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

