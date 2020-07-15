Dedrick Mills

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. 

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills on Wednesday was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

The Husker senior and frontrunner to start in 2020 rushed for 745 yards, 10 touchdowns and 5.21 yards per carry last season.

Mills transferred to NU after two years at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He landed there after being suspended at Georgia Tech, where he rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2016. That season also landed Mills on the Doak Walker watch list in 2017. 

Having played in option or power-I offenses before his arrival at Nebraska, Mills needed a half-season of adjustment before he started to find his stride as a Husker. 

“It’s a different deal when you get to a spread offense,” NU running backs coach Ryan Held said Tuesday on Sports Nightly. “So it took him a little time to get used to it, but I think when you saw the last third of the year how much better he got.”

Started in 1990, the Doak Walker Award is one of the few college football awards a Nebraska player hasn't won. Ameer Abdullah was NU's last finalist in 2014.

No team has won the award more times than Wisconsin, which has produced five winners, including Jonathan Taylor in 2018 and 2019. 

