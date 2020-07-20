Overall ratings for every former Husker in the Madden 21 video game

There are 26 former Huskers on the new edition of the Madden video game. That's the same number that appeared in the game at launch last year.
Madden NFL 21 will be released on Aug. 25. The first batch of ratings were unveiled over the last week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is again the highest-rated Husker with a 90 overall rating. But this year he's joined by Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito, who also has a 90 overall rating (up 14 points from this time last year).
Two more appear in the 80s with Tampa Bay's Ndamukong Suh at 86 overall and Baltimore's Sam Koch at 84 overall. Koch is tied for the second-highest overall rating among punters.
The Huskers have two rookies in the game. Khalil Davis (Buccaneers' sixth-round draft pick) has a 63 overall rating. His twin brother Carlos Davis (Steelers' seventh-round draft pick) is a 61 overall.
There are three other former Huskers currently on NFL rosters who don't appear in Madden: De'Mornay Pierson-El (Las Vegas Raiders), Lamar Jackson (New York Jets) and Darrion Daniels (San Francisco 49ers).
Below is the overall rating for each former Husker:
MLB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 90
LG Richie Incognito, Las Vegas Raiders: 90
RE Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 86
P Sam Koch, Baltimore Ravens: 84
CB Prince Amukamara, Las Vegas Raiders: 78
WR Quincy Enunwa, New York Jets: 77
DT Maliek Collins, Las Vegas Raiders: 75
HB Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots: 75
RE Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys: 75
FB Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns: 74
LG Alex Lewis, New York Jets: 72
K Brett Maher, New York Jets: 69
FB Cethan Carter, Cincinnati Bengals: 68
LOLB Nathan Gerry, Philadelphia Eagles: 68
WR Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals: 67
RG Spencer Long, Buffalo Bills: 64
LE Khalil Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 63
HB Devine Ozigbo, Jacksonville Jaguars: 62
LE Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers: 61
LT Brent Qvale, Houston Texans: 61
HB Ameer Abdullah, Minnesota Vikings: 61
FS Joshua Kalu, Tennessee Titans: 60
MLB Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys: 60
DT Freedom Akinmoladun, Cincinnati Bengals: 59
CB Chris Jones, Arizona Cardinals: 57
RG Nick Gates, New York Giants: 56
