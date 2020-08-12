Publicly quiet on a noisy Wednesday, Nebraska is still unsettled on fate of football

“If I'm (Big Ten commissioner) Kevin Warren, right now, I'm working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten,” Howard said. “Because they don't bring that much that they need to be the only group that’s sitting out here and not only criticizing the decision, but saying they want to leave the conference and play somewhere else. They ain't Notre Dame, baby. They ain't got their own TV contract. They can’t run independent like that. They don’t have that cachet.”

But Ohio State does, and the narrative briefly changed hours later when Buckeyes coach Ryan Day revealed on a Zoom call that the school was “still exploring all options,” including fall football in some form.

“Some of the things that Nebraska’s asked about is something that we’re continually asking about as well,” Day said. “We play nonconference games year in and year out. So in this unique situation, we’re just trying to find out what exactly the conference’s stance is on this and what it means with TV contracts and everything else. We’re asking all those questions.”