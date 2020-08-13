Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's spring football plan sparks optimism in Big Ten coaches

Football games would be played Saturdays while college basketball games would follow Sundays.

Brohm also addressed concerns about the physical challenges of two seasons in one calendar year. There would be three full months of rest — mid-April to mid-July — between seasons when the typical time between bowl games and spring practices is roughly two. By reducing the number of padded practices associated with both campaigns, schools who don’t make bowl games either season would conduct 52 combined padded workouts compared to 114 in two regular years.

Various other Big Ten coaches have also expressed more optimism at the possibility of spring football and offered their own suggestions in the days after former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said there was “no chance” it could happen.

Penn State coach James Franklin said the league could have “Big Ten weekends” in Midwest domes in Detroit (Ford Field), Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium) and Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) to combat weather. Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Wednesday offered an eight-week spring season that would begin the first weekend of January, finish before the NFL draft and allow for longer recovery. Day said he would be in favor of 2021 recruits being able to play both seasons and count as just one year of eligibility.