Recruiting: Nebraska extends scholarship offer to 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt

With its 2021 quarterback — Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg — already in the fold, Nebraska is actively looking for a quarterback to sign in the 2022 recruiting class.

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco extended another scholarship offer this weekend with Owensboro (Kentucky) signal caller Gavin Wimsatt. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of highest-ranked quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and 247Sports has him as the No. 37 player in the nation. ESPN has Wimsatt ranked as a four-star prospect, as well. Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati and others have offered Wimsatt.