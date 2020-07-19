Recruiting: Nebraska extends scholarship offer to 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt

With its 2021 quarterback — Kearney Catholic's Heinrich Haarberg — already in the fold, Nebraska is actively looking for a quarterback to sign in the 2022 recruiting class.
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco extended another scholarship offer this weekend with Owensboro (Kentucky) signal caller Gavin Wimsatt. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is one of highest-ranked quarterbacks in the 2022 class, and 247Sports has him as the No. 37 player in the nation. ESPN has Wimsatt ranked as a four-star prospect, as well. Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati and others have offered Wimsatt.
NU has offered 13 quarterbacks in the 2022 class. Only one of them, Walker Howard (LSU) has committed to a school.
Blessed to say that I have Received my First Big10 offer from The University Of Nebraska🖤#GoCornhuskers @Coach_Verdu pic.twitter.com/tnjMeZvZo0— Gavin Wimsatt (@GavinWimsatt) July 19, 2020
