Regents want to see Huskers play football but are 'following the Big Ten's lead'

Two University of Nebraska Board of Regents members said Monday that they want the Huskers to play football, even if the Big Ten doesn't.

Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst said it's "just going to be devastating if we don't, I believe. ... We want to play football, and I think we need to."

Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice expressed similar sentiments.

"We need to do what's best for the University of Nebraska and the student-athletes," he said.

If the coaches and players want to compete, that should be the main factor, Schafer said. "And my understanding is the coaches and players do want to play ball," he said.

The regents oversee the NU system, which includes institutions in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

But other regents were less strident. Chairman Jim Pillen, a starter on the Husker defense in the 1970s, said Monday morning: "Our kids want to compete, and all Nebraska wants to see our kids compete."