Reports: Big Ten preparing to punt college football for 2020

As news poured in Sunday, a group of college football players on social media, led by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, lobbied the leaders of the sport to let the 2020 football season happen. Lawrence, on Twitter, suggested that players might be more likely to contract COVID-19 outside the structure of a daily football regimen.

“Players will be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on families if they were to contract COVID-19,” he said. “… Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football.”

Lawrence said having a season also incentivizes players to stay as safe as possible, echoing comments made by Nebraska football coach Scott Frost in June.

“Whether our kids are playing football games or not, or whether our kids are practicing football or not, they’re at just as high risk — or even a higher risk — of getting it without that structure,” Frost said. "That’s another reason we allowed kids to come back — because of the structure and things to do.”