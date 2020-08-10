Scott Frost makes clear Nebraska's commitment to playing football this season

Scott Frost stayed “intentionally quiet” for weeks. On Monday afternoon the Nebraska coach made his case for a college football season.
Not normally one for making statements to open press conferences, Frost spoke for more than 10 minutes before taking a question about why playing football is the best course of action and not canceling or pushing back the 2020 season.
Frost detailed the economic consequences of no football, including a hit of $80 million to $120 million to the Nebraska athletic department, $300 million to the city of Lincoln and hundreds of millions to the state. Furloughs and layoffs for workers would increase. Other college sports may be eliminated, never to return.
“Our football players want to play,” Frost said. “Our coaches want to coach. We want to play football this year at the University of Nebraska.”
Frost said he worries for his team without football. What decisions will they make off the field relating to nutrition, conditioning, drugs and their free time?
Player safety — the top priority for coaches and staff, Frost said — is also better managed with players on campus. Frost said the vast majority, if not all, of NU’s positive tests related to the coronavirus came when players contracted it off campus.
“The virus is here either way,” Frost said. “I would contend our players are safer here doing what they do … than they would be if we sent them home.”
Other quick notes from Frost’s availability:
» Frost said the hope is for NU to play its Big Ten schedule this season. If not, “I think we’re prepared to look for other options.” The coach said he’s unsure what has changed since the league released its schedule last Wednesday. He also doesn’t know if Nebraska would be allowed to pursue competition outside of the league if the Big Ten decides to cancel the season.
» No Huskers have opted out of the season, Frost said.
» Nebraska held its third practice Monday morning. It was supposed to progress to full pads for the first time but, per Big Ten instruction, remains in the acclimatization period indefinitely, meaning helmets are the only protective equipment worn during practices.
» Eligibility is the biggest concern among players, Frost said. Players don’t want to waste a year of it by playing just a few games.
