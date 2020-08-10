Scott Frost makes clear Nebraska's commitment to playing football this season

Scott Frost stayed “intentionally quiet” for weeks. On Monday afternoon the Nebraska coach made his case for a college football season.

Not normally one for making statements to open press conferences, Frost spoke for more than 10 minutes before taking a question about why playing football is the best course of action and not canceling or pushing back the 2020 season.

Frost detailed the economic consequences of no football, including a hit of $80 million to $120 million to the Nebraska athletic department, $300 million to the city of Lincoln and hundreds of millions to the state. Furloughs and layoffs for workers would increase. Other college sports may be eliminated, never to return.

“Our football players want to play,” Frost said. “Our coaches want to coach. We want to play football this year at the University of Nebraska.”

Frost said he worries for his team without football. What decisions will they make off the field relating to nutrition, conditioning, drugs and their free time?

Player safety — the top priority for coaches and staff, Frost said — is also better managed with players on campus. Frost said the vast majority, if not all, of NU’s positive tests related to the coronavirus came when players contracted it off campus.