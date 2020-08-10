Scott Frost passionately advocates for playing football, and Huskers stand with him

Said Farniok: “I feel 100% comfortable playing a season and playing to the best of our abilities.”

And Bootle: “We want to be the ones to go out there and be able to do the thing that we all love.”

Until Nebraska gets a definitive word from the league, football will go on. It held its third practice of fall camp Monday. It would have been NU’s first with pads, but the Big Ten on Saturday told teams to stay in the acclimatization period, meaning helmets are the only protective equipment that can be worn during the workouts. Frost said he hopes it lasts only a few days. The team could be ready to play a game as soon as next week and just needs a little time to adjust to contact, he said.

“We had one of the most passionate and energetic practices that I’ve been a part of (Monday),” Frost said. “… Guys that will give everything they have in a situation like that, those are the type of guys I want on our team.”