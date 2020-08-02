Shatel: Don't feel bad for wanting a college football season

There’s no reason to pretend a college football season in 2020 would be about anything else. No shame in that.

And no guilt in wanting football to return because you love it, because it enriches your life and is good food for the soul.

Rooting for football does not mean you want a distraction. Heavens, there’s no such thing.

The coronavirus is everywhere we look, all of the time. It’s as plain as the mask on your face.

Cheering for a football season does not mean you don’t care if people get sick. It doesn’t mean we are flippant about the impact, the number of dead, all the sorrow and despair.

We root for football, but we also root for a vaccine and available hospital beds and everyone to wear masks and show the virus some respect.

These things are not mutually exclusive.

Last week, I sat in my car and listened as the “Sports Nightly” radio show brought on beat writers from Big Ten teams to talk football. It was wonderful. For a brief time, I was thinking about the actual coaches and players and not whether there would be games.

When it was over, I put on my mask and went outside.