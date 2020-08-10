Shatel: If Huskers have to make their own schedule, how about a Big 12 reunion?

This old Big Eight fan would approve. But it’s not about me. And I have my doubts NU would make the trade, having had a taste of the academic prowess, grant monies and, yes, that annual $51 million dividend check for belonging to Big Ten, Inc.

If things get as tough financially as Frost says, that $51 million is going to be needed next year.

Here’s the question of the day: Would the Big Ten allow such a thing as a one-year free agency?

Could they prevent it?

Big Ten people love the Big Ten. There is no other way. I can imagine the horror on faces in the Big Ten board room when they heard Frost say NU might not fall in line and try to play elsewhere.

I imagine some bow ties got a little tight.

You wonder if that caused some conversation about how to handle the football season.

Here’s the thing: Nebraska is not alone. On Monday, we also heard from Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Penn State’s James Franklin and Michigan Man Jim Harbaugh — all casting vociferous support for playing football in 2020.

We’re just a bunch of friendly folks here on the outskirts of the conference. Those three are the power axis. Plenty of oomph in that triumphant.