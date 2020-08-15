Shatel: Is Nebraska the villain of the Big Ten, or is it becoming a trendsetter?

But too often the Big Ten resembles a collection of clones. And Nebraska won’t be stripped of its independence or attitude, no matter what the league thinks of it.

Now consider the face of Nebraska is Frost, a native son taught to think for himself and speak his mind.

One scribe this week chided Frost for speaking irrationally. Think again. Frost never speaks irrationally. He went to that Zoom press conference last Monday knowing exactly what he was going to say.

You may not like what he has to say, but that’s never bothered him before. And won’t now.

This is where I was going to write that the Big Ten was trying to drag Nebraska into its Clone Chamber and Nebraska would always resist.

But after seeing the pushback grow around the league, I’m starting to wonder if that stereotype is wrong. Or changing.

Would the pushback be there with Jim Delany? This might be the result of a first-year commissioner being tested. Or, perhaps the winds of self-empowerment that are blowing around this country are coming through the Midwest.