Shatel: Is this the beginning of the end of Nebraska in the Big Ten?

No. He swung and missed, by saying absolutely nothing.

This is a time for transparency. Specifics. Consider this: If myocarditis is tied to COVID-19 and offers a frightening prospect for athletes, why are the NBA, MLB and soon the NFL playing?

It’s a question worth asking but on Tuesday, that would have been a fruitless exercise, too.

It’s not fair to compare to the legendary Delany, who ruled with an old-school fist. But the former Big Ten Boss also solicited a certain trust. He would do it right.

The Big Ten now resembles 14 presidents ruling the roost with Delany retired in his North Carolina cabin. And a commissioner who looks like their front man.

Not a good one, either.

If you’re Nebraska, it doesn’t conjure a lot of trust in the Big Ten. In fact, with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan coaches also defying the Big Ten, the league looks less and less unified all the time.

If you’re Nebraska, you’re running out of reasons to be here. Especially when you don’t really have a lot in common, anyway.