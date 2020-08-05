Shatel: With Big Ten's football schedule, the first goal line is October

Can it be football season when it looks like the post-season and bowl games are a long shot — for everyone?

Can it be football season when the season opener looks like a bye week — because the opponent might opt out of playing?

Rutgers is the state university in a state that has had 16,000 COVID-related deaths. The entire Scarlet Knights football team is in quarantine — and that was before the number of positive COVID tests on the team went from 14 to 28.

On Tuesday, Newark Star-Ledger columnist Steve Politi called for the Big Ten season to be shut down. On Wednesday, Politi tweeted tongue-in-cheek that Rutgers would go undefeated this year.

Translation: Because the Scarlet Knights aren’t going to play.

If they do, well, good luck getting those 29 practices in before Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, put a giant mask on that jet carrying the Huskers into COVID Country.

Hello, August. But can you really get pumped when, just after handing out the schedule, Warren said, “There’s a chance this might not happen.”

So we enter this fall campaign with a Charlie Brown complex. At least Lucy is telling us what she’s going to do.