The Husker Pipeline is flowing again with depth, and Greg Austin's ready to see who emerges

“Some of them are in more of a position to play, while some of them, when these seniors graduate out, it’s ‘next man up,’” Austin said.

Incoming freshmen Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn have maturity “that are just off the charts,” Austin can tell, despite not being around them much. Corcoran, the top-rated prospect in 2020 recruiting class, enrolled early and has asked good questions of older teammates. He’s “first in the breakfast line,” Austin joked. Both have earned “rave reviews” in the weight room, Austin said.

Overall, it’s a room that has considerably filled out since Austin’s arrival. There’s an older of wave of nine players entering at least their third season, with a younger wave of eight guys who are either redshirt or true freshmen.

When Austin came to Nebraska in December 2018, he inherited a reasonably experienced top group — which included Jaimes, Cole Conrad, Jerald Foster and Tanner Farmer — but little depth. The problem only got worse when Nick Gates, in early hours of Jan. 2, 2018, declared for the NFL Draft. Austin had to develop the players in the room while simultaneously recruiting waves of players for future classes.

“We kind of had the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,” Austin said about the offensive line room upon his arrival.