Three-star Florida prospect Kamonte Grimes commits to Huskers

Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class briefly dipped to 13 pledges Sunday afternoon before the commitment of a coveted and versatile player out of Florida.

Kamonte Grimes — a consensus three-star prospect from Naples (Florida) Palmetto Ridge — announced his decision on social media. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is considered a versatile athlete by most recruiting services, though Nebraska likes him as a receiver. In late June, he named a final group of Nebraska, Michigan, Miami, Maryland and Kentucky, though he had also indicated that the Huskers and the Wildcats were on him hardest.

The news came hours after NU lost an outside linebacker pledge, Will Schweitzer of Los Gatos, California. Schweitzer decommitted, then committed to Notre Dame.

Grimes has already logged 26 games of varsity experience heading into his senior prep season. He made 28 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns last fall, along with 14 tackles and a forced fumble on defense. His career stats at Palmetto Ridge include 40 carries for 195 yards and two scores along with 68 grabs for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns.