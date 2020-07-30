Tony Tuioti sees potential in Nebraska's D-line, even if Huskers need experience

But the potential is there for so many others, Tuioti said.

Robinson, the Arizona native and prized 2019 recruit who redshirted last year and competing in three games, is ready to go after putting on good weight in the offseason. Weight-room pump-up videos circulating on social media confirm he looks the part.

“I’m really excited about Ty,” Tuioti said. “I think he’s going to be a very special player by the time he gets out of here. I know that’s putting a lot on him right now, but he has that demeanor, he has that want-to, and he’s doing everything he can right now to get himself in position where he can take a lot of snaps for us this upcoming season.”

Riley perhaps added the most muscle of anyone, the coach said, putting on about 30 pounds after coming in last winter at 305. Then there’s true freshman Nash Hutmacher, a veteran power lifter who Tuioti joked might be able to move more weight than NU coaches can fit on the bar.

“I think by the time Nash leaves here as a senior he’s probably going to be the strongest guy we’ve ever had here,” Tuioti said. “He’s great.”