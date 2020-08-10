You have permission to edit this article.
Watch now: Scott Frost's full press conference discussing fate of Husker football season
VIDEO

Watch now: Scott Frost's full press conference discussing fate of Husker football season

Scott Frost spent more than 30 minutes Monday talking to reporters about Nebraska's desire to play football this fall as the Big Ten decides whether to cancel or postpone the season.

In addition to taking questions, Frost also gave an impassioned speech voicing his thoughts on why he believes it's safe for players to play and the importance of conducting a season.

You can watch Frost's full press conference at the top of the page.

And go to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of the Huskers and the latest developments surrounding football season.

