19 years after his Husker career ended, Steffon Bradford is 'still a monster' on basketball court

“Some players, once they reach that certain level, they start letting themselves go,” Bradford said. “It’s not the age. It’s really, truly, the player. They lose that drive, that desperation they once had to stay in shape and stay mobile.”

Bradford never lost it.

He was the guy who checked in with 7% body fat during his senior year at Nebraska. He averaged 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in that 2000-01 campaign. He made 60.3% of his shots. He was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 recipient.

Nineteen years later, he’s still going.

“He’s a load down there — tough to move,” said Trey Bardsley, the former Nebraska Wesleyan sharpshooter who played with Bradford on a 3-on-3 team that last year clinched a spot in nationals and earned the chance to compete for an Olympics berth.

Both Bardsley and Bradford are set to participate in an American3Baller event on Aug. 15 and 16 in Omaha. Fourteen other players with local ties will be there, too. The top performers can earn prize money and boost their 3-on-3 individual rankings. Presuming the Summer Olympics take place in 2021, the 3-on-3 game will make its debut then.

Bradford’s eager to make a run at this.