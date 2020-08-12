Former Husker Cam Mack transfers to Prairie View A&M

Former Nebraska men’s basketball guard Cam Mack, who had the first triple-double in Husker men’s history, announced on Wednesday night he was transferring to Prairie View A&M.
Mack averaged 12 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season for the Huskers, but was frequently disciplined by coach Fred Hoiberg for various reasons. He was finally suspended indefinitely in early March, missing the Huskers’ last games.
Mack entered the NBA Draft, then withdrew from it in late April. He has two years left of eligibility.
