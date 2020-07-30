Heady: Reflections of two years and much change covering the Nebraska basketball team

Nebraska lets Hoiberg — who has been there and done it twice — do what he needs to do.

The mood inside the program is that of confidence, despite a 7-25 first season. There is an assurance from every member of the staff that this will work because it has worked, which is the second biggest difference: The personalities of Miles and Hoiberg and how they’ve blended into the programs.

Miles came to Nebraska by way of Colorado State. He was a young, up-and-coming coach, which was the history of Nebraska basketball hires.

Coaches hired at Nebraska dating to the ’50s had come from Toledo, Idaho, an assistant at Nebraska, Ohio, Butler, UTEP and Colorado State. When all of them landed in Lincoln, it was the highest-profile job they ever had, in a bigger, more important conference.