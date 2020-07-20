Huskers stuck overseas amid coronavirus will soon be able to join team for workouts, Hoiberg says

LINCOLN
— Nebraska is confident and hopeful that it can return both Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo to Lincoln in the next week or so, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday evening.
The two returners from last year’s men’s basketball team have been at home overseas in Iceland and France since March. Hoiberg said the plan is to get them both on flights back to the U.S. this week.
“It’ll be nice to at least get two guys who know the system, who know what to do, back on U.S. soil,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska was able to begin in-person workouts with coaches on Monday. Most of the team has been back since the first weekend of June, but Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo have been stuck overseas — unable to participate in Nebraska’s voluntary workouts — because of U.S. travel restrictions.
Both have been able to work out themselves. Ouedraogo has dropped 25 pounds since going back home and has been working out twice a day. That means that the sophomore is down from 260 pounds to about 235. The dropped weight was by design, Hoiberg said, and done to make the center more explosive.
"He's been working his tail off," Hoiberg said.
We'll have more from Hoiberg on Nebraska's workouts in the coming days.
Close
Nebraska's Dachon Burke scores past Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg disputes an out of bonds call with game official Larry Scirotto.
Nebraska's Jervay Green reacts to Dachon Burke (not pictured) dunking the ball.
Nebraska's Matej Kavas is honored on Senior Day.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham puts his arm around Yvan Ouedraogo after he missed his final free throws in overtime.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo is fouled by Northwestern's Pat Spencer in the final seconds of overtime.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke steals the ball from Northwestern's Ryan Young.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham and Cam Mack react to a foul call in overtime.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham poses with his parents Terry Cheatham, Ingrid Weiss, and coach Fred Hoiberg during the Senior Day ceremony.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke dunks the ball on a fast break against Northwestern.
Nebraska's Cam Mack goes up for a layup against Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Northwestern's Pete Nance rebounds the ball over Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo is blocked by Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Nebraska's Jervay Green is fouled on a shot by Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih react to a foul called against Nebraska.
Nebraska's Cam Mack celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer over Northwestern's Ryan Young.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson blocks Northwestern's Pat Spencer shot.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to his team during a timeout.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham goes in for a layup against Northwestern's Ryan Young and Miller Kopp.
Nebraska's Cam Mack celebrates with Haanif Cheatham after scoring a 3-pointer.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo and Northwestern's Pete Nance look at the referee to see who gains possession of the ball.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke shoots over Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke goes in for a layup over Northwestern's Ryan Young and Robbie Beran.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke scores past Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg disputes an out of bonds call with game official Larry Scirotto.
Nebraska's Jervay Green reacts to Dachon Burke (not pictured) dunking the ball.
Nebraska's Matej Kavas is honored on Senior Day.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham puts his arm around Yvan Ouedraogo after he missed his final free throws in overtime.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo is fouled by Northwestern's Pat Spencer in the final seconds of overtime.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke steals the ball from Northwestern's Ryan Young.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham and Cam Mack react to a foul call in overtime.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham poses with his parents Terry Cheatham, Ingrid Weiss, and coach Fred Hoiberg during the Senior Day ceremony.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke dunks the ball on a fast break against Northwestern.
Nebraska's Cam Mack goes up for a layup against Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Northwestern's Pete Nance rebounds the ball over Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo is blocked by Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Nebraska's Jervay Green is fouled on a shot by Northwestern's Pete Nance.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih react to a foul called against Nebraska.
Nebraska's Cam Mack celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer over Northwestern's Ryan Young.
Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson blocks Northwestern's Pat Spencer shot.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg speaks to his team during a timeout.
Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham goes in for a layup against Northwestern's Ryan Young and Miller Kopp.
Nebraska's Cam Mack celebrates with Haanif Cheatham after scoring a 3-pointer.
Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo and Northwestern's Pete Nance look at the referee to see who gains possession of the ball.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke shoots over Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke goes in for a layup over Northwestern's Ryan Young and Robbie Beran.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!