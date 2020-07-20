Huskers stuck overseas amid coronavirus will soon be able to join team for workouts, Hoiberg says

LINCOLN — Nebraska is confident and hopeful that it can return both Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo to Lincoln in the next week or so, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday evening.

The two returners from last year’s men’s basketball team have been at home overseas in Iceland and France since March. Hoiberg said the plan is to get them both on flights back to the U.S. this week.

“It’ll be nice to at least get two guys who know the system, who know what to do, back on U.S. soil,” Hoiberg said.

Nebraska was able to begin in-person workouts with coaches on Monday. Most of the team has been back since the first weekend of June, but Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo have been stuck overseas — unable to participate in Nebraska’s voluntary workouts — because of U.S. travel restrictions.

Both have been able to work out themselves. Ouedraogo has dropped 25 pounds since going back home and has been working out twice a day. That means that the sophomore is down from 260 pounds to about 235. The dropped weight was by design, Hoiberg said, and done to make the center more explosive.

"He's been working his tail off," Hoiberg said.

We'll have more from Hoiberg on Nebraska's workouts in the coming days.

