You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa men's basketball team pauses workout following two positive COVID-19 tests
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Iowa men's basketball team pauses workout following two positive COVID-19 tests

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Iowa men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

“Following the test positive result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI athletics student-athletes and staff,” the department said in a release.

This is the first time a college basketball team has announced positive COVID-19 tests and subsequently paused workouts. Multiple football teams have paused workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Michigan State, Rutgers and Iowa.

College basketball teams were able to start workouts with the entire team and coaches last Monday. Full preseason practices are set to begin in August.

Nebraska is currently working with just a handful of players on the court at a time, with coaches wearing masks. The basketball season is still scheduled to begin in November, though there is growing concern in the sport that it might have start after the new year.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News