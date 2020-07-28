Iowa men's basketball team pauses workout following two positive COVID-19 tests

The Iowa men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive Monday for COVID-19, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

“Following the test positive result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI athletics student-athletes and staff,” the department said in a release.

This is the first time a college basketball team has announced positive COVID-19 tests and subsequently paused workouts. Multiple football teams have paused workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests, including Michigan State, Rutgers and Iowa.

College basketball teams were able to start workouts with the entire team and coaches last Monday. Full preseason practices are set to begin in August.

Nebraska is currently working with just a handful of players on the court at a time, with coaches wearing masks. The basketball season is still scheduled to begin in November, though there is growing concern in the sport that it might have start after the new year.

