Nebraska basketball workouts have gone to plan, but there's uncertainty for what's next

The first day in four months Fred Hoiberg was allowed on the floor with his players ended around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“I’m beat,” Hoiberg said, getting into his car. “That’s a long day.”
Technically, if Nebraska wanted, they could run all 10 guys who have moved back to Lincoln at the same time. New NCAA regulations mean players are no longer handcuffed to just lifting and conditioning without coach supervision. Hoiberg can now oversee 5-on-5 scrimmages, but with so much uncertainty around COVID-19, the head coach wants to keep workouts as small as possible.
So instead of two hours with everyone four times a week, Monday began what will be two weeks of mostly individual work that lasts the entire afternoon — Hoiberg in a mask and guys working on jumpers and form.
Once one workout is done, another guy begins. At most, Hoiberg will have two guys working at the same time. If that happens, those will likely be roommates in order to halt any potential spread.
That’s a five-hour practice for Hoiberg. Though he may look like he could still run up and down the floor, he admits he’s not quite what he used to be.
“I had to prepare to get ready for all this,” Hoiberg says, half-joking. "It's fun to be back, though."
Day one went about as well as Hoiberg wanted, he told The World-Herald Monday night. It’s early, so the athletic profile of his team isn’t exactly clear.
But so far, so good.
“It was great to get our hands on them and be able to be down there,” Hoiberg said. “The thing I really love about this group is they love being in the gym, and when you have a group like that, it puts you ahead of the game.”
All Huskers are in town except Shamiel Stevenson, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo. Both Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo — who have been at home overseas for months due to U.S. travel restrictions — are expected to be back in the next week.
There was worry in college athletics that international students wouldn't be able to make it to campuses in the fall after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced international students not enrolled in in-person classes would be forced to move back home. But last week, that ruling was reversed. Because of that, Hoiberg said, plans can be made for Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson to hop on flights back to the U.S.
Stevenson elected to stay home to be close to family during the pandemic, so he missed voluntary workouts. Hoiberg said they expect him back sometime soon.
Since the team moved back in June, Nebraska has been working closely with the performance lab to monitor everyone’s endurance levels. The goal for these two weeks is to personalize workouts so when NU does up the ante to 3-on-3 or 5-on-5, everyone’s back on the same page.
None of the players tested so far have been positive for coronavirus, Hoiberg said. Everything has gone according to plan so far.
But there’s quite a bit of uncertainty in the future.
Nebraska is able to begin preseason practices in about a month when the fall semester begins. But by then, upwards of 30,000 students and faculty will move back to Lincoln from around the world.
“What happens when students do get back on campus? I mean, who knows what the rules will be at that time,” Hoiberg said.
He hasn’t heard anything solid on what the 2020-21 college basketball season may look like, either. Nebraska announced last week it is delaying season ticket renewals, signaling concern the season could also be delayed. Multiple sources spoken to over the course of the summer have said the college basketball world appears to be leaning toward starting the season in January, rather than November.
Hoiberg said he’s heard those rumors, too.
Nebraska’s season is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 2 with an exhibition against Peru State, with the official season opener against Cleveland State on Nov. 10.
“We have not been told anything to this point,” Hoiberg said. “Until we hear something concrete, we just gotta go about it planning to start on time. If something changes, obviously we’ll adjust it.”
Nebraska has plenty of work between now and whenever the first tip is. Seven new faces are on campus, including freshmen Eduardo Andre and Elijah Wood, and transfers Trey McGowens, Kobe Webster, Teddy Allen, Lat Mayen and Trevor Lakes. They need to learn the offense and what Hoiberg likes at their positions, and Hoiberg has to find a way to mix them in with the three sit-out transfers — Derrick Walker, Stevenson and Dalano Banton — and the three returners.
Last year, Nebraska got the summer to prepare for a trip to Italy. But even that didn’t prepare the team enough for its season, when it dropped its first two games to UC Riverside and Southern Utah, and ended up 7-25 on the year.
“What’s it all look like? I don’t know yet,” Hoiberg said. “But everyone was early, everyone was eager to get out there, everybody was ready for the instruction, was all on board, no problems at all for us. I’m really impressed, really. I’ve had to tell them to get out of the gym. The best teams I’ve had are the ones that motivate each other and get in the gym and hold each other accountable and I’ve seen that with this group.”
