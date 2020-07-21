Nebraska basketball workouts have gone to plan, but there's uncertainty for what's next

The first day in four months Fred Hoiberg was allowed on the floor with his players ended around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“I’m beat,” Hoiberg said, getting into his car. “That’s a long day.”

Technically, if Nebraska wanted, they could run all 10 guys who have moved back to Lincoln at the same time. New NCAA regulations mean players are no longer handcuffed to just lifting and conditioning without coach supervision. Hoiberg can now oversee 5-on-5 scrimmages, but with so much uncertainty around COVID-19, the head coach wants to keep workouts as small as possible.

So instead of two hours with everyone four times a week, Monday began what will be two weeks of mostly individual work that lasts the entire afternoon — Hoiberg in a mask and guys working on jumpers and form.

Once one workout is done, another guy begins. At most, Hoiberg will have two guys working at the same time. If that happens, those will likely be roommates in order to halt any potential spread.

That’s a five-hour practice for Hoiberg. Though he may look like he could still run up and down the floor, he admits he’s not quite what he used to be.

“I had to prepare to get ready for all this,” Hoiberg says, half-joking. "It's fun to be back, though."