Husker golfer Kate Smith advances to second round of U.S. Women's Amateur

LINCOLN — Nebraska golfer Kate Smith on Thursday advanced to the second round in the match play portion of the United States Women’s Amateur after winning her first-round match 2 and 1 over Louise Yu. Smith got hot late in the match, winning the 14th, 15th and 17th holes to complete a comeback and close Yu before the match reached the 18th hole. Smith birdied all three holes.
After Smith won the first hole of the match, Yu won four of the next six and was 3-up through six holes. By the end of the front nine, Smith had closed that lead to 1-up. She began her winning charge on 14.
Smith next plays at 7:30 Friday morning. If she wins there, she’ll be right back on the course at 12:25 p.m.
Playing at Woodmont Country Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, Smith on Monday shot an even par 72, which left her tied for 15th place. She followed that up with a 73 on Wednesday, which left her tied for 14th place.
Smith, one of the most decorated players in Husker history, lost most of her senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic. She chose to return for a fifth and final year of eligibility and had spent the summer working on her short game. In June, she tied for 18th at the Texas Women’s Open, finishing fourth among amateurs.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur features two rounds of stroke play, after which the top 64 players advance to a match play tournament that takes four more days to decide.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.