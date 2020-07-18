Husker track and field will adjust traditions to meet conference-only schedules

One track athlete tested positive for the coronavirus upon his return to campus, Pepin said, and he was tested because he was using NU’s grab-and-go food system put together by the Husker nutrition staff. That athlete has recovered, Pepin said.

Getting student-athletes back from their home countries is another challenge.

Athletes with visas who have already competed in the U.S. have an easier time of it. But the team’s best overall runner, distance expert George Kusche, remains in South Africa. Pepin said incoming freshmen are “really struggling” to complete the process, including prized German long jump recruit Bennet Vinken, whose career-best jump would have won the 2019 NCAA outdoor title. Punter Daniel Cerni and women’s point guard Ruby Porter — both from Australia — have yet to arrive, too.

Other sports at Nebraska are having their own conversations with the league.

Golf teams typically play four or five tournaments in the fall each year — one of which tends to be outside the continental U.S. — that involve programs from all over the country. Big Ten golf teams can only square off against other league teams now.