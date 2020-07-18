Husker track and field will adjust traditions to meet conference-only schedules

LINCOLN — Every September, it’s a tradition for the Nebraska and Nebraska Wesleyan cross country teams to co-host the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational at a local golf course. And 2020 was to be the 30th anniversary of the event.
The coronavirus pandemic — and the Big Ten’s decision to limit all fall sports teams to conference-only competition — has thrown a wrench into the proceedings. Provided the virus — and measures to prevent its spread — allow for it, Nebraska still wants to host the event. Nebraska Wesleyan does, too. It could just be two separate events, at separate times, on the same day, Husker track coach Gary Pepin said Friday.
“I’ve been in this a long time and there’s not a lot I haven’t seen,” said Pepin, who has won 73 conference titles and is now in his fifth decade as Husker coach.
It’s one of the many adjustments some of NU’s smaller sports — like cross country and potentially golf — have to make to accommodate the Big Ten’s decision, which like every other Power Five football conference, is trying to salvage a football season that will generate millions of dollars for member athletic departments. Full-share members of the Big Ten — that’s every school but Rutgers and Maryland — would pocket more than $50 million each in TV money from a football season. That cash trickles downs to the rest of the sports, including Pepin’s vast, title-winning empire that spans the full calendar year.
“If there’s no football season, oh my goodness gracious, the ax is going to fall all over,” Pepin said, referring to massive budget cuts an athletic department might face without that revenue. Already in June, NU laid off employees and cut 10% from its expenses, representing millions of dollars.
Pepin said he understands why sport leaders are being cautious and, if his son were playing football, Pepin would want administrators and coaches to be cautious, too.
As for track and field, there remains a lot of uncertainty. Pepin said cross country coach Dave Harris thinks he can line up Iowa, which ran in the Greeno/Dirksen last year, and another Big Ten school for the annual invite. After that, other schools could host meets made up of conference teams.
Most cross country and track meets are sprawling events with dozens of teams from all divisions of the sport, plus unattached runners. Last year’s Greeno/Dirksen included Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa Central Community College, Midland University, Wesleyan, Northern Colorado and UNO, among other schools.
Figuring out the annual home meet is one issue. Scheduling meets elsewhere is another. A third, at this moment, is that track and field athletes aren’t allowed to work out in the Husker weight room as only certain sports are back on campus in workouts.
Some Huskers, Pepin said, are able to lift for a short time at the Campus Recreation Center. The athletes run on their own time as well.
One track athlete tested positive for the coronavirus upon his return to campus, Pepin said, and he was tested because he was using NU’s grab-and-go food system put together by the Husker nutrition staff. That athlete has recovered, Pepin said.
Getting student-athletes back from their home countries is another challenge.
Athletes with visas who have already competed in the U.S. have an easier time of it. But the team’s best overall runner, distance expert George Kusche, remains in South Africa. Pepin said incoming freshmen are “really struggling” to complete the process, including prized German long jump recruit Bennet Vinken, whose career-best jump would have won the 2019 NCAA outdoor title. Punter Daniel Cerni and women’s point guard Ruby Porter — both from Australia — have yet to arrive, too.
Other sports at Nebraska are having their own conversations with the league.
Golf teams typically play four or five tournaments in the fall each year — one of which tends to be outside the continental U.S. — that involve programs from all over the country. Big Ten golf teams can only square off against other league teams now.
Several Big Ten programs on the men’s and women’s side, according to an NU spokesman, have fall invitationals that could shift to Big Ten-centric events if needed. While there’s no proposal on the table yet, and league administrators would have approve any plans, conversations are ongoing.
