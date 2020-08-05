Husker volleyball team opens fall practice while awaiting schedule, NCAA championship clarity

The Nebraska volleyball team still has no schedule and no idea whether it will have a chance to play for an NCAA crown this season. Nonetheless, the Huskers officially began the 2020 campaign Wednesday with their first fall practice.
The Huskers — laden with veterans and on the short list of contenders for a national title — have gained no additional clarity in recent days as to what the coming months might hold. The NCAA Board of Governors met this week but didn’t decide on the fate of fall sports championships, including the volleyball Final Four set to play out in Omaha from Dec. 17-19. The board indicated a decision will come no later than Aug. 21.
The Big Ten on Wednesday unveiled its football schedules but held off on doing the same for other fall sports in the league-only model. The conference said in a release that scheduling for those sports remains “fluid” and would be released at a later date. Competition has already been postponed through at least Sept. 5.
Nebraska volleyball practices will be closed to the public and media amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the university planning to disseminate photos and video of some practices. The program said in an email late Tuesday it would conduct a Zoom “media day” press conference with coach John Cook and players once the schedule is released. A similar setup could continue during the season.
The program also said it will communicate seating capacity and game-day procedures after the schedule comes out. Cook said during his monthly podcast last week that coaches are proposing a 20-match league slate in which schools play the same team on consecutive nights — most likely Friday and Saturday — in the same location.
Nebraska players have been in Lincoln for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts and player-led practices since June 8. Fall practice rhythms typically include two-a-day workouts that go six days a week. UNL classes are set to begin Aug. 17.
Nebraska football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling and soccer student-athletes will be tested for the coronavirus twice a week once competition begins, the Big Ten announced in its five-page set of league safety protocols.