Husker volleyball team opens fall practice while awaiting schedule, NCAA championship clarity

The Nebraska volleyball team still has no schedule and no idea whether it will have a chance to play for an NCAA crown this season. Nonetheless, the Huskers officially began the 2020 campaign Wednesday with their first fall practice.

The Huskers — laden with veterans and on the short list of contenders for a national title — have gained no additional clarity in recent days as to what the coming months might hold. The NCAA Board of Governors met this week but didn’t decide on the fate of fall sports championships, including the volleyball Final Four set to play out in Omaha from Dec. 17-19. The board indicated a decision will come no later than Aug. 21.

The Big Ten on Wednesday unveiled its football schedules but held off on doing the same for other fall sports in the league-only model. The conference said in a release that scheduling for those sports remains “fluid” and would be released at a later date. Competition has already been postponed through at least Sept. 5.