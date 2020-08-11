Husker volleyball won't get shot at a fall championship, but there is potential in the spring

The Nebraska volleyball team was supposed to contend for a national title this fall. Now those plans move to the spring — if they happen at all.
The Huskers learned they won’t play a schedule in the coming months as the Big Ten officially announced Tuesday its decision to postpone the fall sports season. The league said in a statement it would continue to evaluate options for those sports, including the “possibility” of spring competition. The fates of winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.
Volleyball players have been in Lincoln doing workouts together since June 8 and began official practice Aug. 5, though they went through all of it without an official match schedule. Coach John Cook said recently on his monthly podcast the league had been leaning toward an imbalanced 20-match slate where teams would play each other on Fridays and Saturdays at the same venue to limit travel.
Instead, the Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing. The NCAA has yet to announce an official cancellation of Division I fall sports championships, though the decision appears imminent as more of the sport’s 330 Division I teams back out. If 50% or more teams scrap their seasons, a fall NCAA title would not be possible.
Nine of the last 10 NCAA volleyball champions have come from the two leagues, including a trio of crowns for Penn State and Stanford and two from the Huskers.
“My team and our staff all look to me for answers,” Cook said on his podcast. “But I don’t have any answers because I can’t get any answers and I don’t get to make those decisions. ... So right now we’ve just got to go day by day and be ready to adjust (to) whatever they come up with.”
Big Red advanced to an eighth straight regional final last year, just missing its fifth consecutive Final Four. With every starter back and the addition of impact transfer and middle blocker Kayla Caffey, the team was equipped to make another deep postseason run.
Meanwhile, a potential spring volleyball season is far more feasible than with football. Cook, long a proponent of spring ball anyway, said on his podcast he would be “fired up” to play then if necessary. Many players already participate in beach volleyball during that time, and the process wouldn’t be complicated by transitioning to professional status through a draft like with the NFL.
The squashed fall season marks another financial blow for Omaha, which was set to host the Final Four from Dec. 17-19. The city has already lost multiple marquee sporting events this year including the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the College World Series, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and Big Ten baseball tournament.
