Husker volleyball won't get shot at a fall championship, but there is potential in the spring

The Nebraska volleyball team was supposed to contend for a national title this fall. Now those plans move to the spring — if they happen at all.

The Huskers learned they won’t play a schedule in the coming months as the Big Ten officially announced Tuesday its decision to postpone the fall sports season. The league said in a statement it would continue to evaluate options for those sports, including the “possibility” of spring competition. The fates of winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.

Volleyball players have been in Lincoln doing workouts together since June 8 and began official practice Aug. 5, though they went through all of it without an official match schedule. Coach John Cook said recently on his monthly podcast the league had been leaning toward an imbalanced 20-match slate where teams would play each other on Fridays and Saturdays at the same venue to limit travel.

Instead, the Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing. The NCAA has yet to announce an official cancellation of Division I fall sports championships, though the decision appears imminent as more of the sport’s 330 Division I teams back out. If 50% or more teams scrap their seasons, a fall NCAA title would not be possible.