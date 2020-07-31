John Cook shares what will 'probably happen' with Nebraska's volleyball schedule

“It used to be nobody ever agreed (among) the coaches in the Big Ten,” Cook said. “And now everybody’s getting along because everybody’s in the same boat.”

One thing coaches would like to preserve is Wednesday matches, which have become a ratings hit for the league. It’s possible, Cook said, that one pair of teams in a given week will play Wednesday/Saturday while the other six pairs go Friday/Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska players are conducting their own voluntary practices twice a week inside the Devaney Center. Seniors can do their own workout plan or follow one Cook has written on a whiteboard. Cook said last year’s captains, junior Nicklin Hames and senior Lauren Stivrins, have handled their roles especially well.

Nebraska — a bona fide national title contender this season with the Final Four scheduled to play out in Omaha in December — is aiming to bring players together for meetings Wednesday. It hopes to hold its first organized practice Thursday, though a letter sent to league A.D.s from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren describes scheduling for fall sports as “fluid.” The letter also says to expect schedules in some fashion to come out early next week.

Cook, long a proponent of spring volleyball, said he would be “fired up” to play then if necessary.