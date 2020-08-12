Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook declines comment on 'possibility' of spring competition

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook declined to comment on the future of the 2020 season at the request of the athletic department when reached Wednesday afternoon.

Cook, who learned Tuesday that the fall Big Ten sports season was postponed, said he’s ready to discuss what the future holds for Husker volleyball at an upcoming press conference, which has yet to be determined.

The Big Ten announced Tuesday its decision to postpone the fall sports season. The league said in a statement it would continue to evaluate options for postponed sports, including the “possibility” of spring competition. The fates of winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.

Cook told the Lincoln Journal Star on Tuesday that Big Ten coaches have formulated and submitted a plan to the Big Ten administration for spring volleyball.

Matches would start in February under the coaches’ proposal to administrators and would mimic the 14-week regular season schedule.

