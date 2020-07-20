Nebraska volleyball could be compiling the best recruiting class ever. In any sport

Four straight trips to the NCAA Final Four, including two national titles, has paid recruiting dividends above and beyond the wildest expectations of Nebraska volleyball fans.
NU's 2021 class doesn't just have the top player in the nation, according to Prep Volleyball. Nor does it have just the top two players.
It has the top three players.
It also has two more in the nation's top 16, and a sixth player ranked No. 70.
In Prep Volleyball's latest rankings, Eagan (Minn.) setter Kennedi Orr is No. 1, Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause is No. 2 and Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes outside hitter Ally Batenhorst is No. 3. Sterling (Ill.) libero Lexi Rodriguez is No. 10, Waverly outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is No. 16 and Elkhorn South middle blocker Rylee Gray is No. 70.
Orr — whose close friend, Kendall Coley, is committed to the NU women's basketball team — is such a coveted setter that Nebraska could afford to turn down two in-state setters ranked among the nation's top 50 players. Skutt's Allie Gray is headed to Arizona State, and Wahoo's Ellie Glock is headed to USC.
How good is Nebraska's class? For context, Penn State's 2014 class had five members ranked in the nation's top 15, but it didn't have the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 overall players. (That PSU class won the 2014 national title, but Nebraska's 2013 recruiting class, with Kelly Hunter and the Rolfzen twins, performed better over a five-year timeframe.) The 2016 Stanford class, which won three national titles, had the Nos. 2, 3, 14, 22 and 31 players.
In women's basketball, there's no immediate comparison. Connecticut's legendary three-player class in 2012 had the nation's Nos. 1, 2 and 6 players and won four straight national titles.
In men's basketball, the best-known comparison is Michigan's Fab Five — which had four of its members rated in the top 10 and all five in the top 25 — and Kentucky's 2009 group, which had the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the nation in John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.
Whether Nebraska's class materializes into the kind of success the 2013 class had remains to be seen.
Creighton volleyball is compiling its own strong recruiting class with one of the nation's top setters, Gardner (Kan.) Edgerton standout Kendra Wait. She's the No. 7 player in the nation. Two other Bluejay recruits — Papillion-La Vista outside hitter Norah Sis (No. 28) and Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Xavier outside hitter Eve Magill (No. 31) — are also ranked in Prep Volleyball's top 50.
The rankings will be adjusted one more time, but ongoing evaluations could be tricky because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The all-decade Nebraska volleyball team
First Team: Mikaela Foecke, outside hitter, 2015-18
First Team: Kelsey Robinson, outside hitter, 2013
First Team: Kadie Rolfzen, opposite hitter, 2013-16
First Team: Amber Rolfzen, middle blocker, 2013-16
First Team: Lauren Stivrins, middle blocker, 2017-present
First Team: Kelly Hunter, setter, 2013-17
First Team: Justine Wong-Orantes, libero, 2013-16
Second Team: Gina Mancuso, outside hitter, 2009-2012
Second Team: Hannah Werth, outside hitter, 2009-12
Second Team: Annika Albrecht, outside hitter, 2014-17
Second Team: Brooke Delano, middle blocker, 2008-2011
Second Team: Brianna Holman, middle blocker, 2015-2017
Second Team: Lauren Cook, setter, 2010-12
Second Team: Kenzie Maloney, libero, 2015-2018
