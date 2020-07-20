Nebraska volleyball could be compiling the best recruiting class ever. In any sport

Four straight trips to the NCAA Final Four, including two national titles, has paid recruiting dividends above and beyond the wildest expectations of Nebraska volleyball fans.

NU's 2021 class doesn't just have the top player in the nation, according to Prep Volleyball. Nor does it have just the top two players.

It has the top three players.

It also has two more in the nation's top 16, and a sixth player ranked No. 70.

In Prep Volleyball's latest rankings, Eagan (Minn.) setter Kennedi Orr is No. 1, Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause is No. 2 and Katy (Texas) Seven Lakes outside hitter Ally Batenhorst is No. 3. Sterling (Ill.) libero Lexi Rodriguez is No. 10, Waverly outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein is No. 16 and Elkhorn South middle blocker Rylee Gray is No. 70.

Orr — whose close friend, Kendall Coley, is committed to the NU women's basketball team — is such a coveted setter that Nebraska could afford to turn down two in-state setters ranked among the nation's top 50 players. Skutt's Allie Gray is headed to Arizona State, and Wahoo's Ellie Glock is headed to USC.