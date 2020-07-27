Amy Williams has Huskers eager to practice and prepared to handle any 'curveballs'

Said Williams: “The whole time they’ve been eager and anxious to get back to campus with the hope they’d be able to start working out together and working with our coaching staff.”

Coaches want student-athletes, most of whom live together, sticking together outside of practice. Williams said she doesn’t see her team hitting the downtown O Street bars en masse, but if they head out to the lake together, she wants them to maintain social distancing. Cain, who is a “captain intern” this summer, is shepherding the team as well.

“They tell us to be safe and not go into places where there’s going to be a ton of people,” Cain said. “And we have to make sure we wear our masks.”

It’s a semi-bubble lifestyle of sorts. A current normal for Husker student-athletes who have been told by their coaches to expect adjustments right about the time a routine starts setting in. Williams uses a baseball metaphor with her basketball team to illustrate the point.

“Let’s just be the best at hitting the curveball,” Williams said. “There’s going to be sudden change, and we know that, and let’s embrace the sudden change and be the best in the country at handling everything that comes our way.”