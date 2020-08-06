In midst of pandemic, the oddest Husker football camp begins Friday

LINCOLN — Plenty of hustle. Not much media bustle.

The quietest, oddest Nebraska preseason football camp in memory begins on Friday, just as the NCAA intended and NU hoped it might as it started bringing back its football players in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is still part of our daily lives — there have been more than 100 positive test cases in Lincoln this week — and Husker football, having prepared for months to navigate tricky waters, will continue a process it began in early June, as players returned for voluntary workouts.

The mini-camps started July 24. That allowed the Huskers to conduct six hours’ worth of walkthrough practices per week with balls and coach oversight.

Training camp is when the pads come out. They will soon enough. Typically by now, coach Scott Frost and numerous players have chatted with the media, but Frost hasn’t given a full interview since a late July chat that mostly covered NU’s detailed coronavirus protocols. None of Frost’s players have talked to local media; quarterback Adrian Martinez alone has given an interview to an out-of-town podcast. Husker assistants have been limited to position breakdowns with the Husker Sports Network’s evening radio program.