In midst of pandemic, the oddest Husker football camp begins Friday

LINCOLN — Plenty of hustle. Not much media bustle.
The quietest, oddest Nebraska preseason football camp in memory begins on Friday, just as the NCAA intended and NU hoped it might as it started bringing back its football players in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 is still part of our daily lives — there have been more than 100 positive test cases in Lincoln this week — and Husker football, having prepared for months to navigate tricky waters, will continue a process it began in early June, as players returned for voluntary workouts.
The mini-camps started July 24. That allowed the Huskers to conduct six hours’ worth of walkthrough practices per week with balls and coach oversight.
Training camp is when the pads come out. They will soon enough. Typically by now, coach Scott Frost and numerous players have chatted with the media, but Frost hasn’t given a full interview since a late July chat that mostly covered NU’s detailed coronavirus protocols. None of Frost’s players have talked to local media; quarterback Adrian Martinez alone has given an interview to an out-of-town podcast. Husker assistants have been limited to position breakdowns with the Husker Sports Network’s evening radio program.
So it’s been quiet. The Big Ten didn’t even release NU’s schedule until Wednesday, with a season-opener at a team (Rutgers) that remains in quarantine and is iffy — at best — to be ready for a Sept. 5 kickoff in an empty stadium with possibly a former Husker quarterback, Noah Vedral, at the helm.
Because of NCAA rule tweaks, Nebraska — and every other team — can welcome its entire roster to the start of camp. Frost, according to a spokesman, will address the media Monday, with coordinators and players coming later in the week. Classes start online Aug. 17 before switching to in-person classes on Aug. 24. Nebraska’s viral testing model, to this point, involves a symptom questionnaire before entering the complex, a mandatory temperature check as they do, and actual tests if players show symptoms. That structure — coordinated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center — can continue until game week, when the Big Ten, and a third-party lab, start testing every player, coach and staff member twice a week.
Nebraska will inevitably deal with the same camp bumps, bruises, muscle pulls and sore bodies that always come in August. After a week of cool temperatures, it gets hot again Friday and over the weekend, with temperatures in the 90s.
At least that hasn’t changed.
One more thing: Thus far, no Nebraska players have opted out of the season due to the virus. Three of the Big Ten’s best players — who are also likely to be picked in the 2021 NFL draft — already have in Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Penn State’s Micah Parsons and Purdue’s Rondale Moore. NU’s players, in contrast, have tweeted out their desire to play this season and get 2020 going.
Most Nebraska fans would nod their head in approval.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator and wide receivers
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Tony Tuioti, defensive line
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
