Nebraska women's basketball team lands commit 2022 guard Callin Hake
BASKETBALL

One of the top girl’s basketball scorers in the state of Minnesota committed to Nebraska’s 2022 class on Wednesday.

Chanhassen guard Callin Hake, who averaged 22.2 points per game last season as a sophomore and 20.4 points per game as a freshman, announced on Twitter she was committing to Nebraska. She has two more seasons of high school basketball to play, and she’s the first known commit for NU’s 2022 class.

The 5-foot-9 guard will join the team just as several guards, including Sam Haiby, would be graduating. NU has three guards 0151 Kendall Moriarty, Kendall Coley and Alison Weidner — set to sign in the 2021 class.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

