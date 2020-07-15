Jordan Burroughs still has his sights set on winning a gold medal in Tokyo — and maybe more.
The former Husker All-American posted on his blog Wednesday morning that during the past three months, he considered his future in wrestling and whether he should compete at the 2021 Olympics.
Burroughs, who turned 32 last Wednesday, made it known he's eager to go.
"My body is strong. My mind is sharp. I love this sport, and I'm not finished," Burroughs wrote. "I will continue."
Burroughs won the 2012 Olympic gold in London a year after claiming his second NCAA title as a Husker. He won four other world championships in the past decade at 163 pounds, which Nebraska coach Mark Manning calls "one of the toughest weight classes in the world."
Manning, Burroughs' coach since he arrived at NU, said Burroughs initially figured he'd retire after Toyko this year. But now with the Paris Olympics set to take place three years after Toyko, Burroughs' career could continue.
"I said, 'Absolutely, Jordan,'" Manning said of when Burroughs asked him about competing in 2024. "You're not regressing in our sport, you're actually making gains with your technique and your knowledge of the sport. I wouldn't know why you couldn't keep going and give it another shot in 2024 and do it as long as you enjoy it."
But Burroughs also announced he's making other career plans.
He and his wife, Lauren, have three children — all 6 and younger. Burroughs wrote: "This will be my last year in Nebraska. In the fall of 2021, my family and I will be moving back to the East Coast to become part of the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center in Philadelphia."
Burroughs, who posted that "the last 14 years I've called Nebraska home," went to high school in Sicklerville, New Jersey, which is just outside of Philadelphia.
"I'm a true believer that the greatest work I will ever do will not be on the wrestling mat," Burroughs wrote. "An athlete's legacy extends far beyond what they're able to accomplish on the field of play. I have the ability and the voice to empower and lead the young men and women of the next generation, and I want to do that in the same place that I began."
Manning said Burroughs informed those in the NU wrestling program of his plan to move before his blog announcement.
Burroughs would have moved to Philadelphia this fall had the Tokyo Olympics gone on as scheduled this summer.
"(NU wrestlers) are excited because they get another year around Jordan, and I am, too," Manning said. "Obviously I wish the Tokyo Olympics would have gone off, but you adapt and change to your environment. That's what Jordan's great at."
