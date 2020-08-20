'The milk has been spilled': Bill Moos, Big Ten starting to plan 2021 football season

LINCOLN — Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said on Thursday that the "door has been closed" on any hope for a fall football season in the Big Ten after the Huskers' interest in playing an alternate schedule of its own choosing was shut down by the conference.

"Football will definitely be after the first of the year," Moos said.

The league — including NU — is now turning its focus to a football season that will start sometime in 2021, potentially in January. Moos is on a committee that oversees scheduling of the potential season. Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez is the chair of the committee.

Moos was bullish on playing a fall season, so the winter start isn't nearly as appetizing to him or Nebraska's leaders. A plan that centers on playing games around domed stadiums in the Midwest would deny Nebraska and other schools of home games even as the Big Ten is able to recover at least some of its TV revenue money. There is "no perfect plan," Moos said.

"But our players want to play, our coaches want to coach, and our fans want to watch," Moos said, noting that if NU hosted a January home football game, fans would be willing to attend inside Memorial Stadium.

The dome idea, Moos said, is somewhat predicated on the NBA's true bubble in Orlando.