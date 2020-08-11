Timeline of events detailing the pandemic's impact on Husker athletics

A complete timeline detailing all the notable events that have transpired since the coronavirus pandemic first started having an impact on Nebraska athletics and the sports world at large:
* * *
March 11: The Big Ten announced the men’s basketball tournament and all remaining winter/spring sports competitions would be played without spectators in attendance. That night, the Husker basketball team ended its season with a loss to Indiana, but most of the attention was on Fred Hoiberg, who was visibly ill on the bench. The team quarantined in the locker room after the game out of concern Hoiberg had the coronavirus, but tests at the hospital revealed it was the flu.
March 12: The Big Ten canceled the men’s basketball tournament — as did the rest of the major conferences — and all athletic competitions for the rest of the season. It also placed a moratorium on all in-person recruiting. Later that day, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all championship events for the winter and spring, including March Madness and the College World Series.
March 13: The Big Ten halted all “organized team activities,” including spring football practices and other team workouts, until at least April 6. Nebraska conducted two spring practices before the shutdown.
March 16: Nebraska volleyball canceled its spring exhibition match scheduled to be played in Grand Island on April 25. A.D. Bill Moos also acknowledged the football spring game would not be played on its scheduled date of April 18 and “most probably will not occur at all.” The next day NU announced the football spring game was canceled.
March 27: The Big Ten extended its suspension of all organized team activities through at least May 4.
March 30: The NCAA voted to allow seniors in spring sports whose seasons were canceled because of the pandemic to retain another year of eligibility, giving them the option to return in 2021.
April 1: The NCAA announced its recruiting dead period had been extended through at least May 31.
April 18: Because the actual spring game was canceled, the Huskers held a “virtual spring game,” giving fans an opportunity to watch a simulated contest between teams comprised of legendary former Huskers.
May 4: The Big Ten again extended its suspension of team activities, this time through at least June 1.
May 20: The NCAA voted to allow athletes in football and basketball to return to their campuses and resume organized team workouts starting June 1. Two days later, Nebraska announced it would allow workouts to resume on June 1. “We have to be cautious about how we do these things,” Husker A.D. Bill Moos said. “We have a very strict protocol that involves testing, quarantines and all that, and it’ll take awhile.”
June 1: Husker athletes who had already returned to campus and completed medical checks resumed voluntary workouts.
June 16: In an interview with The World-Herald, Scott Frost detailed the Huskers’ protocols in bringing athletes back to campus safely. “I’m confident we’ve handled this as well or better than anyone else in the country,” Frost said.
June 17: The NCAA approved a revised offseason calendar that would give football teams time to prepare for a season that would still be scheduled to start on time. This new plan allowed for voluntary workouts to continue through July 12, then from July 13-23 coaches could spend more time with players working out and reviewing film. A mini-camp would run July 24-Aug. 6, and then teams could conduct training camp beginning Aug. 7.
June 25: Another extension of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, this time through at least Aug. 31.
June 29: Nebraska announced that since it began testing in early April, it has had eight positive cases of COVID-19 among athletes and coaches, including six connected to the football program. This has been the only time Nebraska publicly released testing data tied to the athletic department.
July 9: The Big Ten announced it will move to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports. It was the first power conference to make this move. It resulted in the cancellation of three Husker football games against South Dakota State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati.
July 14: Nebraska men’s basketball announced it’s halting the renewal of all season tickets “due to the ever-changing nature of the sports landscape.”
July 16: The NCAA released wide-ranging health guidelines that included how often testing should occur, how long people should quarantine if they show symptoms or test positive, what it would take to suspend competition and other things associated with the return to sports.
July 24: Michigan State suspended all of its football workouts after a coronavirus outbreak among its players and staff. Other Big Ten schools also halted workouts in July for periods of time due to outbreaks, including Rutgers, Ohio State and Indiana.
July 31: In a letter to the league’s athletic directors, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren laid out the timeline for when more information on schedules and medical protocols would be unveiled. He also expressed caution that though they remain hopeful, they “cannot guarantee” sports would be played this fall.
Aug. 5: The Big Ten released its new 10-game, conference-only football schedule for each team. The altered slate included Nebraska’s season opener on Sept. 5 at Rutgers. The conference also released its health and safety protocols, including twice-weekly testing and procedures to follow in the event of positive cases.
Aug. 7: Nebraska football holds its first practice of training camp, but the next day the Big Ten mandates that all teams must practice in helmets only for the time being.
Aug. 8: The Mid-American Conference becomes the first FBS league to postpone football in the fall with hopes of playing in the spring. This sets off speculation about the fate of the power conferences, with reports emerging that the Big Ten is on the verge of postponing or outright canceling its own season.
Aug. 10: With the Big Ten season seemingly teetering on the edge, Scott Frost held a press conference — Husker football players Adrian Martinez, Dicaprio Bootle and Matt Farniok also spoke — and passionately advocated for playing football in the fall, contending that players are safer within the structure of the program. “If we cancel football tomorrow, we’re throwing up a white flag and saying this can’t be done,” Frost said.
Aug. 11: Despite the public pressure to proceed with the season this fall, the Big Ten presidents voted to postpone all fall sports, including football, with hopes of playing in the spring.
hunter.paniagua@owh.com, 402-444-1201
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!