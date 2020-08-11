Timeline of events detailing the pandemic's impact on Husker athletics

A complete timeline detailing all the notable events that have transpired since the coronavirus pandemic first started having an impact on Nebraska athletics and the sports world at large:

* * *

March 11: The Big Ten announced the men’s basketball tournament and all remaining winter/spring sports competitions would be played without spectators in attendance. That night, the Husker basketball team ended its season with a loss to Indiana, but most of the attention was on Fred Hoiberg, who was visibly ill on the bench. The team quarantined in the locker room after the game out of concern Hoiberg had the coronavirus, but tests at the hospital revealed it was the flu.

March 12: The Big Ten canceled the men’s basketball tournament — as did the rest of the major conferences — and all athletic competitions for the rest of the season. It also placed a moratorium on all in-person recruiting. Later that day, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all championship events for the winter and spring, including March Madness and the College World Series.

March 13: The Big Ten halted all “organized team activities,” including spring football practices and other team workouts, until at least April 6. Nebraska conducted two spring practices before the shutdown.