Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast bids farewell to Chris Heady, plus a look at the NCAA Board of Governors meeting
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

On the latest episode, Heady says goodbye and gives his thoughts on the past, present and future of Husker basketball.

They also look at two recent DB commits plus the impending decision of Nadab Joseph, question marks on the Husker defense and the NCAA Board of Governors meeting. 

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

