Watch Now: Pick Six Podcast bids farewell to Chris Heady, plus a look at the NCAA Board of Governors meeting

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

On the latest episode, Heady says goodbye and gives his thoughts on the past, present and future of Husker basketball.

They also look at two recent DB commits plus the impending decision of Nadab Joseph, question marks on the Husker defense and the NCAA Board of Governors meeting.

