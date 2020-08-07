Watch Now: The Husker football schedule is out. We break it down on the Pick Six Podcast

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Tom Shatel tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
On the latest episode, the crew breaks down the Huskers' new football schedule for the 2020 season. They'll look at the likelihood that opener against Rutgers gets played on time, predict the production from Adrian Martinez and Dedrick Mills, and a lot more.
Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!