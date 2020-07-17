Watch Now: The Pick Six Podcast looks at how NCAA testing protocols could impact Husker sports

World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.

The crew discusses how the newly released NCAA coronavirus testing protocols could change sports moving forward.

They also look at the status of Husker football recruiting and potential developments coming this weekend.

Thanks to show sponsor the Schwalbach Agency for their support.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Sam, Evan and Chris on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.