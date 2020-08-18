Who is on the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors?

The Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors has received a lot of attention in recent weeks as the key group of decision-makers behind the conference's decision to postpone fall sports until the spring.
But who is on this council?
A president or chancellor from each of the 14 league schools makes up the council. It also includes three officers: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, CFO Julie Suderman (treasurer) and Associate Commissioner for Policy Chad Hawley (secretary). The council's executive committee includes Northwestern's Morton Schapiro, Indiana's Michael McRobbie, Wisconsin's Rebecca Blank and Iowa's Bruce Harreld.
Below is more information on each of the 14 presidents/chancellors, including how long they've been in their position, their educational background and any statements they've made following the Big Ten's announcement on Aug. 11.
* * *
Robert J. Jones
Chancellor, University of Illinois
Held position since: September 26, 2016
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agronomy from Fort Valley State College; master’s degree in crop physiology from the University of Georgia; doctorate in crop physiology from the University of Missouri, Columbia
Statement: "The discussions that led to the decision to postpone fall sports were as frank and honest as they were difficult. We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring to our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and fans. But as important as collegiate athletic competition is to the Big Ten university experience, the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority. There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago. We feel this decision offers the best way to maximize the safety of everyone involved. But that doesn't make it any easier to hear for any of us who love sports."
* * *
Michael McRobbie
President, Indiana University
Held position since: July 1, 2007
Education: Bachelor's degree from the University of Queensland; doctorate from the Australian National University
McRobbie has not issued any public statements regarding the Big Ten decision.
Statement from Athletic Director Scott Dolson: "I am heartbroken by today's news of the postponement of the Big Ten fall sports schedule. As a lifelong Hoosier and IU sports fan I am disappointed that we won't be able to enjoy seeing our teams compete, but I am most devastated for our students. They invest an enormous amount of time, effort and energy for the opportunity to represent IU on the field. But as difficult as it is to absorb, I am confident it is the right decision. Throughout this process, the Big Ten Conference has made the health and safety of our students, staffs, and communities the No. 1 concern and priority. Today, our medical experts believe it is not currently safe to take the next step to participating in intercollegiate competitions. I continue to appreciate Commissioner Kevin Warren for his leadership and guidance through these unprecedented times. We will continue to focus on the development of our students academically, athletically and personally as we move forward."
* * *
Bruce Harreld
President, University of Iowa
Held position since: November 2, 2015
Education: Bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University; master's in business administration from Harvard University
Statement: "Our first action will be to support our student-athletes and their families as they process this decision. We know that each of them has put in hundreds of hours in preparation for the upcoming season and we are heartbroken for each and every one of them. This decision will also be felt by our coaches, staff, student body, fans, and local community. The loss stands as yet another part of our daily lives ripped away from us collectively due to the pandemic. At the end of the day, the impact of competition during a pandemic, at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics, is simply unknown. The level of physical exertion and contact with other individuals does not occur in any other environment on our campus. While this is a disappointing moment for our student-athletes their health is paramount and we ask our fans to continue to support our Hawkeyes. Finally, the B1G is a premier conference because of the leading research universities that comprise its ranks and through dialogue and debate we came to a collective decision."
* * *
Darryll J. Pines
President, University of Maryland
Held position since: July 1, 2020
Education: Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley; master's degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Pines has not issued any public statements regarding the Big Ten decision.
Statement from Athletic Director Damon Evans: "The decision announced today by the Big Ten Conference was made in the best interests of the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes. I know that for our student-athletes, returning to campus in the Fall is synonymous with the opportunity to compete at the highest level in the sport they love. Not being able to compete this fall is disappointing for all of us, but I have every confidence they will remain resilient and strong in these trying times. We will continue to support every one of them and will work diligently with university leadership, local and state officials, and the conference to make every effort to provide competitive opportunities for our student-athletes."
* * *
Mark S. Schlissel
President, University of Michigan
Held position since: July 1, 2014
Education: Bachelor's in biochemical sciences from Princeton University; doctorates in physiological chemistry from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Statement: "I fully support the difficult Big Ten decision to postpone fall athletics competition. There are too many poorly understood health and safety concerns unique to intercollegiate athletics to move forward with practices and competition at present – and the impact of extreme physical exertion on the health risk of COVID-19 has not been well-assessed. I join Athletic Director Warde Manuel and everyone at Michigan Athletics in expressing my empathy to all who were looking forward to competing, coaching, supporting and cheering us on as members of the Wolverine family. I particularly feel badly for our student-athletes who gain so much from participation in their sports and are such outstanding representatives of our university. We will work hard to return them safely to competition. I also share my gratitude with the many individuals who have been working tirelessly to prepare for competition, including our student-athletes who have risen to the challenges of this pandemic and the many coaches, trainers and medical staff who have always made the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff their highest priority. To our millions of fans worldwide, I thank you for your understanding and your patience. This decision is the right thing to do at this point in the pandemic. Your support of our teams and our student-athletes is inspiring, and Michigan will be back and ready to welcome you when it is safe to do so."
* * *
Samuel L. Stanley, Jr.
President, Michigan State University
Held position since: August 1, 2019
Education: Bachelor's degree in biological sciences from the University of Chicago; doctorate from Harvard Medical School
"I know how disappointed the whole Spartan community is over the cancellation of fall sports. We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University and this news is hard for many people. But safety remains our top priority, and we are still focused on creating a safe environment in which our university's mission can continue. We are committed to ensuring our students have a successful academic year. We will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference as we look for opportunities for athletics to resume in the future. Collectively, we need to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others and follow the guidance of our health and medical experts to protect the mental and physical health of our student-athletes. I appreciate all the hard work so many people have put into these past several months. We have multiple factors that we are considering and evaluating, including the feedback we have received from some of our student-athletes about their safety and well-being. This open dialogue will continue."
* * *
Joan T.A. Gabel
President, University of Minnesota
Held position since: July 1, 2019
Education: Bachelor's degree philosophy from Haverford College; doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law
Joint statement with A.D. Mark Coyle: "The Big Ten Conference and its member institutions have thoughtfully considered the latest public health data and advice of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee throughout discussions about student-athlete safety and the viability of the conference's fall sports seasons. As of today, the medical evidence and expert perspectives presented to us as conference leaders raise serious concerns about the safety of playing fall sports. We know our student-athletes want to compete and that our coaches want to coach. We share their extreme disappointment about not being able to do so this fall. We have a responsibility to our student-athletes, and everyone involved with our athletics programs, to put their health and safety above all else. That responsibility remained our top priority throughout these discussions and it's why this decision was made. We welcome our student-athletes to remain on campus to study, to train and to practice within Big Ten Conference and NCAA established limits. We are committed to the safest environment for all of our students, including our student-athletes."
* * *
Ronnie Green
Chancellor, University of Nebraska
Held position since: May 8, 2016
Education: Bachelor's degree in animal science from Virginia Tech University; master's degree in animal science from Colorado State University
Joint statement with President Ted Carter, A.D. Bill Moos and football coach Scott Frost (Aug. 11): “We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play. Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics. We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Joint statement with Carter (Aug. 13): "The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes on the field and in the arena."
* * *
Morton Schapiro
President, Northwestern University
Held position since: September 1, 2009
Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics from Hofstra University; doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania
Schapiro, as chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors, issued this statement with the Big Ten announcement: “Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff."
* * *
Kristina M. Johnson
President-Elect, Ohio State University
Assumes position on: Sept. 1, 2020
Education: Bachelor's degree, master's degree and doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University
Statement: “As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today. I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy. We are focused on supporting our student-athletes in every way, ensuring their scholarships are still in place, and looking out for their health and safety and the health and safety of all our students as they continue to pursue their studies in these challenging times."
* * *
Eric J. Barron
President, Penn State University
Held position since: May 12, 2014
Education: Bachelor's degree in science from Florida State University; master's degree an doctorate in oceanography from the University of Miami
Statement through a spokesperson to pennlive.com: “In relation to the actions of the Big Ten, Penn State President Eric Barron feels the Big Ten Conference made a decision based on the health and safety of student-athletes. He supports it, as nothing is more important to Penn State."
* * *
Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.
President, Purdue University
Held position since: January 1, 2013
Education: Bachelor's degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University; law degree from Georgetown University
Daniels has not issued any public statements regarding the Big Ten decision.
Statement from Athletic Director Mike Bobinski during a press conference: "We are, like everyone, incredibly disappointed and frustrated that we find ourselves in this situation. But we also recognize that the decision that was made today was made with the right intentions and the best thoughts in mind to protect the safety and health and well-being of our athletes, our coaches, our staff, everybody involved. We get that. This is a situation that no one has any history or any reference points to be able to navigate through. We're all dealing with it as facts and circumstances present themselves, and we do respect the decision today was for all those reasons, based on medical guidance and the challenges of trying to compete on 14 different campuses across 11 different states. There's lots of complications that go into trying to make this happen. We get that, we understand that, but it doesn't lessen our disappointment, nor does it lessen our resolve to try to find a way through this."
* * *
Jonathan Holloway
President, Rutgers University
Held position since: July 1, 2020
Education: Bachelor's degree in American studies from Stanford University; doctorate in history from Yale University
Statement: "The health and well-being of our student-athletes and our entire community is our first and highest concern. The conference made the right decision to postpone the 2020 fall athletic season. No one is more disappointed than we are to see a delay in a season with such great promise for Rutgers, but it was the only decision to make in the face of the global pandemic."
* * *
Rebecca M. Blank
Chancellor, University of Wisconsin
Held position since: July 1, 2013
Education: Bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Minnesota; doctorate in economics from MIT
Joint statement with A.D. Barry Alvarez: "As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, both personally and professionally. For many students and staff, it has brought anxiety and stress and we are all looking forward to a time when things begin to look and feel more 'normal.' For many months, we had hoped that the return of fall collegiate sports might be an opportunity to restore some sense of normalcy and provide brighter moments for our university, our city and our state. Even so, today's decision by the Big Ten to postpone the fall 2020 sports season is the correct one.
"It was made with the input of medical professionals and with the best interests of student-athletes, fans and staff at its core. Athletic Department staff have worked incredibly hard to create as safe an environment as possible for our teams to practice and prepare for the season, but there is simply too much unknown risk for us to proceed with the confidence we need to launch our sports seasons. At the end of the day, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. Nothing is more important.
"As the Big Ten statement indicates, sports are simply different from other campus activities. There is no way to preserve physical distancing during competition, and masking can make competition very difficult. There are also a variety of unknowns about the interaction of COVID-19 with extreme physical exertion. As a result, playing the fall season would pose risks that we think are not acceptable for our student-athletes and our athletic staff." (Click here to read the full statement)
