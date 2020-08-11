Why did the Big Ten call off fall sports? 'There's too much uncertainty,' commissioner says

LINCOLN — As Nebraska continued to assert Tuesday it would attempt to find a way to play a football season after the Big Ten postponed its schedule until at least the spring, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren evaded two questions about whether the Huskers would be allowed by the league to do so.

“I know what was said,” Warren said on Big Ten Network, referring to Monday comments from NU coach Scott Frost related to the Huskers pursuing their own schedule. “These are things that I’m sure there will be a lot of issues that arise and be raised that we’ll address at the appropriate time. Today’s not the appropriate time on some issues.”

Warren said Frost’s comments — along with those of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and others — were made in “passion.”

“As I sat here today, we have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference," Warren said. "We’ve been together, I plan for us to continue to be together and work collectively to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure we keep our conference very strong academically and our conference also very strong athletically. I understand the passion, I understand the many things that have been said, and I can expect the many things that will be said, and I’m proud to be in the Big Ten.”