Women's basketball: Lincoln Pius X center Alexis Markowski commits to Huskers

The Nebraska women's basketball team has a new post commit with a familiar last name.
Lincoln Pius X center Alexis Markowski, daughter of former husker Andy Markowski, flipped her commitment from South Dakota State — where she had been committed for more than a year — to NU on Sunday, giving the Huskers another frontcourt prospect in their 2021 class.
The 6-foot-3 Markowski averaged 21.5 points and 12.1 rebounds last season for the Thunderbolts, and tied a 36-year-old Class A state tournament scoring record in March as her team won the state title.
I’m staying home!!!! #husker🌽❤️ pic.twitter.com/HVvbqMpkcO— Alexis Markowski (@lexannmakowski) August 16, 2020
