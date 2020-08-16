You are the owner of this article.
Women's basketball: Lincoln Pius X center Alexis Markowski commits to Huskers
Alexis Markowski

Lincoln Pius X center Alexis Markowski flipped her commitment from South Dakota State to Nebraska on Sunday. 

 Sam McKewon

The Nebraska women's basketball team has a new post commit with a familiar last name. 

Lincoln Pius X center Alexis Markowski, daughter of former husker Andy Markowski, flipped her commitment from South Dakota State — where she had been committed for more than a year — to NU on Sunday, giving the Huskers another frontcourt prospect in their 2021 class. 

The 6-foot-3 Markowski averaged 21.5 points and 12.1 rebounds last season for the Thunderbolts, and tied a 36-year-old Class A state tournament scoring record in March as her team won the state title. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

