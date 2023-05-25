Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Indiana had a comfortable lead and all the momentum. And then they didn’t.

Iowa used a huge seventh inning to turn a three-run deficit into a one-run lead and ran away with it from there, defeating Indiana 9-4 in round two of the Big Ten baseball tournament at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha Thursday.

“Today’s a really big day if you want to make a legit run to win the tournament,” Iowa head coach Rick Heller said. “To get a win today, in comeback fashion, never say die. Just keep sticking to the plan and find ways to get on base. There’s no magic pill, but that’s the only way it happens if you want to stay alive and win a tournament.”

Iowa blew a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first. Ben Wilmes should have scored on Brennen Dorighi's single but got a slow jump off second and stopped at third. Indiana starter Luke Sinnard then forced three straight outs to end the frame.

The Hoosiers capitalized on their own scoring chance in the first. With runners on second and third, Brock Tibbits hit a fly ball to right that Iowa’s Brayden Frazier misplayed, allowing it to land over his head and both runners to score.

The Hawkeyes got a run back in the top of the second after some more sloppy defense, this time from Indiana. With Kyle Huckstorf on third, Frazier flew out to right and Huckstorf appeared content to stay on third.

Indiana’s Devin Taylor threw it towards home anyway, and it sailed past the catcher, prompting Huckstorf to sprint home and score. The Hoosiers got that run right back in their half of the inning after Hunter Jessee scored from third on a wild pitch.

The scoring tapered off a bit before picking back up in the sixth. After Indiana put runners on the corners and forced a pitching change, Phillip Glasser sent an RBI single back up the middle to make it 4-1.

Iowa quickly cut the deficit back to two in the seventh after Dorighi scored on an RBI single from Sam Hojnar. Then, the game flipped on its head.

Michael Seegers walked to load the bases, and Huckstorf doubled to left and the ball rolled all the way to the wall as all three runners scored and Iowa took a 5-4 lead.

“I was just looking for it down out of the hand so it would be in the strike zone,” Huckstorf said. “And then hammer it to wherever. And it was inside, so I took it left field and good things happened.”

The Hawkeyes completely ran away with it in the ninth. Frazier scored on an infield single by Wilmes, and Sam Petersen followed with a three-run blast to punctuate the comeback.

“That was a big boy home run,” Heller said. “The wind was knocking that down, you could see it from the third base box. I mean, [the wind] was a factor more than it was two days ago.”

The seventh-inning swing in momentum seemed to take the life out of the Hoosier offense, as they went down in order in each of the last three innings with six strikeouts.

Indiana totaled five hits and four walks, wasting six strong innings of work from Sinnard. The Hawkeyes notched 11 hits and six walks, and got a huge 2.1 scoreless innings out of reliever Will Christophersen with six punchouts.

“Going out there, I was just trying to throw strikes [and] trying to get a quick inning to get the bats back in the dugout and keep it rolling,” Christophersen said. “It was great stuff. Love pitching in this tournament.”

Iowa is 2-0 this week and will rest Friday before playing again Saturday morning, needing just one more win to advance to Sunday’s title game. Indiana will play for its tournament life Friday afternoon against Michigan.

Michigan State 6, Rutgers 4

In a 4-4 game in the eighth inning, bases-loaded walks to Brock Vradenburg and Mitch Jebb scored the deciding runs as the Spartans (33-21) won their first tourney game since 2016.

The Scarlet Knights, who made last year's Big Ten title game, ended the year 33-23.

Photos: Nebraska baseball beats Rutgers in first round of Big Ten tournament