Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has a $6 million staff and questions at quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten’s longest-tenured coach now has a $6 million staff.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday at Big Ten media days that, if he’s going to lose a coach from his staff, he doesn’t want it to be for monetary reasons. Iowa claimed the Big Ten West title last season and has won 73% of its games over the last four seasons.

In January, Ferentz himself signed a long contract extension that takes him through the 2029 season.

“I really feel good about my entire staff, and if we end up losing a coach, I want it to be for really good reasons, not because we’re not able to pay them enough. As a head coach, it’s important we’re able to retain guys. Hopefully it’s an attractive place to work.”

Ferentz’s son, Brian, received the smallest raise of the coaches, from $860,000 to $900,000. He’s taken over coaching quarterbacks, as well, even though Ferentz played offensive line in college and has never coached the position before.

“Just some trying to minimize some opportunities for confusion,” Kirk Ferentz said of the move, which happened after former quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe moved to off-the-field role.

Though the Hawkeyes managed to win ten games last season through elite defense and special teams, the offense was often a mess in 2021. Iowa scored just 23.4 points and gained 304 yards per game last season as the team used two quarterbacks, Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla.

Ferentz said he thinks the team can win with both. But Petras did not appear to be the clear frontrunner he once was.

Even with the departure of All-American center Tyler Linderbaum, Ferentz said he expects the offensive line to be better than it was in 2021, because most of the group is older.

"Collectively, we feel good about the group," Ferentz said. "We're anxious to see how they develop."

