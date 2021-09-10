It 'all came together' for Nebraska Wesleyan in win over Eureka

Brian Keller had no idea what to expect during his team's season opener last Saturday against Eureka.
After all, it was the first meeting between the programs. Eureka compiled winning records the past four seasons while Keller's Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves had lost their previous eight games, dating to September 2019.
What Keller got was a 69-20 win and the most points Wesleyan had scored in a game since 1919.
"We had a high level of execution. ... It all came together for us," said Keller, in his 26th season as Wesleyan's coach. "Even though we're kind of young as far as playing experience, we're pretty mature as far as handling situations if they aren't going good or if they're going well like they were (last) Saturday."
The high level of execution began with new starting quarterback Carter Terry, who tied a single-game school record with seven touchdown passes.
"I felt offensively we were just clicking with each other," Terry said. "We had a good week of practice and that carried over to the game. I felt we just executed very well."
Six of those touchdowns came in the first 19 minutes as the Prairie Wolves led 55-20 at halftime. Terry was 14 of 17 for 332 yards in the first half and finished 17 of 24 for 393.
"He has really good arm talent, he can put the ball where it needs to be," Keller said. "But what makes Carter outstanding as a quarterback is that he's not going to get you in too many bad situations.
"He understands the offense and understands the weapons he has. With his skills, he makes the coaches look good."
Terry has been doing that since his days at Grand Island Northwest. He threw for more than 2,000 yards in each of his last three seasons. He finished with 7,384, setting the Class B record for career passing yards.
Jonathan Curti holds all of Wesleyan's career passing records. Terry was Wesleyan's backup in 2019, when Curti was a senior.
"He taught me a lot, certain kind of intricacies of the game," Terry said.
Keller said his coaching staff designs the offense around its roster. Right now, he's got a number of former high school quarterbacks making plays.
David O'Connell, recruited as a quarterback, had two touchdown catches and a team-best 128 yards receiving against Eureka. Isaac Dannehl, who played QB at Ralston, also had two catches. Terry's backup, Evan Johnson, set the C-1 record for career passing yards (7,632) at Adams Central.
The Prairie Wolves look to make more plays Saturday, when they play at Augsburg (Minn.) at 1 p.m. Augsburg's Cade Sheehan threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns last weekend in a 46-38 loss to Ripon College.
Other Midlands matchups Saturday
Northwestern (2-0) at Midland (1-1), 1 p.m.: Coming off a remarkable comeback against No. 14 Dordt, Midland faces the No. 2 Red Raiders who have outscored their opponents 111-22. Midland trailed Dordt 17-0 midway through the fourth quarter but pulled within 24-23 when EJ Stewart hit Kenneth Carr in the end zone for a 25-yard TD on the game's last play. Stewart then hit Austin Harris with a 2-point conversion pass to complete the 25-24 upset.
Morningside (1-0) at Doane (1-0), 1: Doane's defense dazzled in its opener, holding Briar Cliff to 193 yards in a 17-3 win. The Tigers' next challenge is the No. 3 Mustangs, led by Bellevue West grad Joe Dolincheck. He was the NAIA offensive player of the week after throwing for 461 yards and five TDs against Concordia.
Briar Cliff (0-2) at Concordia (0-1), 1: Concordia lost 63-7 and was outgained 652 yards to 264 during its opener at Morningside. Now the Bulldogs face a Briar Cliff offense that's struggled to score - it averaged 9.6 points in 2020 and has a total of six points in two games this season.
Dordt (0-1) at Hastings (0-1), 1: Hastings plays another ranked team after losing its opener 45-13 to No. 2 Northwestern. John Zamora threw for 164 yards and two TDs for the Broncos. No. 14 Dordt never trailed in its opener before Midland scored the game-winning 2-point conversion on the final play.
Wayne State (1-0) at Bemidji State (1-0), 2: Both opened with conference wins. Wayne led 24-0 on its way to a 34-27 win over Mary in coach John McMenamin's Wildcat debut. Tavian Willis threw for 268 yards as Bellevue West grad Trystn Ducker had four catches for 111 yards. Bemidji QB Brandon Alt threw for a career-high 310 yards as it won 24-16 at Sioux Falls.
Angelo State (1-0) at Chadron State (0-1), 2: Elijah Myles rushed for 162 yards for Chadron, but four turnovers cost the Eagles in a 23-10 loss at Western Colorado. They look to play cleaner game against Angelo State, which beat Lindenwood 40-20 in its opener.
Benedictine (1-1) at Peru State (1-1), 6: Peru never led last week in a 27-24 loss to Central Methodist as Elkhorn grad Grant Gutschow threw for 234 yards and two TDs. Benedictine, ranked 17th in the NAIA, also is coming off a loss as it fell 41-20 to No. 5 Grand View.
UNK (1-0) at Pittsburg State (1-0), 7: UNK won 31-26 at Pittsburg last October, its first there since 1983. The Lopers, who rolled to a 38-0 win over Missouri Southern last week, will try to do it again Saturday. Pittsburg won 35-16 at No. 13 Central Missouri last weekend.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH