It 'all came together' for Nebraska Wesleyan in win over Eureka

Brian Keller had no idea what to expect during his team's season opener last Saturday against Eureka.

After all, it was the first meeting between the programs. Eureka compiled winning records the past four seasons while Keller's Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves had lost their previous eight games, dating to September 2019.

What Keller got was a 69-20 win and the most points Wesleyan had scored in a game since 1919.

"We had a high level of execution. ... It all came together for us," said Keller, in his 26th season as Wesleyan's coach. "Even though we're kind of young as far as playing experience, we're pretty mature as far as handling situations if they aren't going good or if they're going well like they were (last) Saturday."

The high level of execution began with new starting quarterback Carter Terry, who tied a single-game school record with seven touchdown passes.

"I felt offensively we were just clicking with each other," Terry said. "We had a good week of practice and that carried over to the game. I felt we just executed very well."

Six of those touchdowns came in the first 19 minutes as the Prairie Wolves led 55-20 at halftime. Terry was 14 of 17 for 332 yards in the first half and finished 17 of 24 for 393.