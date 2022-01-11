'It seems like a dream': Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis has plenty to celebrate

Davis, with 32 tackles including 5½ for loss, doesn’t have the most impressive stats in Outland history, but his impact wasn't in doubt.

“He's about as good an inside player as I've seen in a long time, on any college football team," Nick Saban said in November before the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs, of course, lost to 'Bama in round one, but they didn’t doubt themselves in a national title rematch, Davis said. They stayed level-headed and kept “chopping.” That mentality served Georgia well Monday as it rallied from an 18-13 fourth-quarter deficit and scored the final 20 points.

Did vanquishing their nemesis make victory a little sweeter? Davis smiled Tuesday and nodded. “Yeah.”

It was hard for No. 99 not to fly back to Athens with his teammates, he said. They kept texting him Tuesday. “Everybody’s like, 'Where you at? Where you at?' I’m like, 'I’m in Nebraska.'”

But he’ll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate and say his goodbyes, Davis said. Plenty of time to reflect and make plans, too. For example, championship rings.