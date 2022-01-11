'It seems like a dream': Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis has plenty to celebrate

Jordan Davis’ head finally found a pillow Tuesday at noon.
That was 13 hours after his Georgia Bulldogs secured their first national championship in 41 years. Six hours after he boarded a plane in Indianapolis bound for Omaha, where the senior defensive tackle will be honored Wednesday as the Outland Trophy winner.
“It doesn’t seem real,” the 6-foot-6, 340-pounder said. “It seems like a dream.”
Davis, short on sleep but long on satisfaction, spoke briefly with local media Tuesday afternoon during a Boys Town tour, reflecting on a whirlwind 24 hours highlighted by a wild fourth quarter against Alabama. To put it in perspective, Davis said, it’s like a pregnancy. You go through nine months of labor waiting for the special moment when he lifted the trophy.
“The baby was the championship,” Davis said. “I held it, cradled it and kissed it.”
Davis anchored Georgia’s excellent defense, holding Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and ‘Bama to one touchdown. Davis nearly produced one of his own, pressuring Young and forcing what appeared to be a scoop-six for Georgia. But officials reviewed the play and ruled that Young had thrown the ball incomplete, erasing Davis’ highlight.
The big man didn’t protest — “I’m not a referee” — but to him, the play didn’t look much different than Stetson Bennett’s fourth-quarter fumble.
Davis, with 32 tackles including 5½ for loss, doesn’t have the most impressive stats in Outland history, but his impact wasn't in doubt.
“He's about as good an inside player as I've seen in a long time, on any college football team," Nick Saban said in November before the SEC championship game.
The Bulldogs, of course, lost to 'Bama in round one, but they didn’t doubt themselves in a national title rematch, Davis said. They stayed level-headed and kept “chopping.” That mentality served Georgia well Monday as it rallied from an 18-13 fourth-quarter deficit and scored the final 20 points.
Did vanquishing their nemesis make victory a little sweeter? Davis smiled Tuesday and nodded. “Yeah.”
It was hard for No. 99 not to fly back to Athens with his teammates, he said. They kept texting him Tuesday. “Everybody’s like, 'Where you at? Where you at?' I’m like, 'I’m in Nebraska.'”
But he’ll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate and say his goodbyes, Davis said. Plenty of time to reflect and make plans, too. For example, championship rings.
“I don’t know which finger I’ll get it on,” he said, studying his hand, “because this one’s a little crooked.”
One thing is certain: Davis will find the energy to enjoy it all. The national championship. The Outland Trophy. And whatever comes next. Tired? No.
“You know, it’s not my first all-nighter,” Davis said. “So I’ll be alright.”
